Daniel Lee Smith passed away at his home in John Day on March 20, 2022 at 75 years old. Daniel was born July 4, 1946 to Lenora and Garland Smith in Portland. He had three siblings.
Daniel married Vaughn Ford in 1979, and they raised three daughters together in the Portland area until moving to Central Oregon in 1991.
Daniel did many things in his career, but the bulk of it was driving for United Grocers\Unified for over 30 years until he retired. During his retirement, he and his wife Vaughn spent time traveling to Alaska and enjoying fishing. They kept their home in Central Oregon as a home base to be close to their kids and grandkids. In the last few years, they spent their winters in Quartzsite, Arizona exploring the area with friends. Daniel enjoyed hunting in the Strawberry Mountains, fishing, exploring on the side by side ATV, and spending time with family and friends. He loved classic cars and old western movies. Over his lifetime he loved to share his knowledge and skills with others. Daniel had a great big heart and loved many nieces and nephews as his own.
Daniel is preceded in death by his father, mother and sister.
He is survived by his wife, Vaughn Smith; daughters Candy Sutton, Rebecca Smith and Julanne Shafer; brother, grandsons and many nieces and nephews.
As per Daniel's wishes, there is no service planned. A celebration of life will be held at a later date in Redmond.