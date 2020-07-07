Daniel Joseph Logan of Bend, OR
Dec. 30, 1963 - June 30, 2020
Visit our online register book to send condolences and share treasured memories at deschutesmemorialchapel.com or on Facebook at facebook. com/deschutesmemorial.
Services: A recitation of the rosary and a funeral mass were held on Monday, July 6th, at St. Francis Catholic Church. Interment was held at Deschutes Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Bend.
Contributions may be made to: St. Francis Catholic Church, Partners In Care Hospice or Special Olympics