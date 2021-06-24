Daniel Ellis
1936 - 2021
On June 15, 2021 the world lost a kind and generous man. Daniel Ellis was born in Trochu, Alberta to Franklin and Evelyn Ellis on November 24th 1936. He grew up in Okotoks, Alberta before his work in the mining industry had him travelling around the world. Dan settled in La Pine, Oregon in the 80’s where he found not only a business that he ran for 35 years but a community that he cherished. Dan was an honored member of the High Lakes Car Club and enjoyed working on and showing his vintage cars and trucks. Dan will be greatly missed by his friends and family