Daniel “Dan” S. Aldridge of Christmas Valley, OR
Dec. 29, 1943 - June 9, 2020
Services: An Urn Committal will be held at Silverlake Cemetery, on Saturday 6/27/20 at 2pm. A reception will follow at Christmas Valley Lodge at 4pm.
Contributions may be made to: Partners In Care 2075 NE Wyatt Court Bend, OR 97701 541) 382-5882 www.partnersbend.org