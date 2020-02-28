July 27,1933 - February 12, 2020
Daniel Calvin Boone, (86) born July 27, 1933, died February 12, 2020 at home. Born in Delta, Colorado to Carl and Joy Boone. e family moved to Redmond, OR in 1942.
Daniel leaves behind his loving wife Claudette and sons, Michael Boone (Debbi), Kim Boone (Shirley), Randy Elliott (Gloria), Rick Elliott, Rod Elliott, daughter, Rhonda Garrison (Paul), 10 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Proceeded in death by his son Randy Boone, grandson Tyrel Boone, sister Norma Rau and brother Jack Boone.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests making donations to Partners In Care Hospice, 2075 NE Wyatt Court, Bend, OR 97701.
Services will be held at the family residence Friday, February 28, 2020 at 1:00 pm with meal and fellowship following.
Funeral arrangements through Autumn Funerals in Redmond, OR.