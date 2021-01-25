Daniel “Boom” Borchard
July 24, 1969 - January 3, 2021
It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Daniel “Boom” Borchard. Dan passed away from a lengthy illness on January 3rd, 2021 at his home in Prescott, Arizona, with his girlfriend Jill and dog Rip. Dan is survived by his two children, Zac and Ema, his grandson Liam, his girlfriend Jill, his parents, three brothers, six sisters, as well as countless family members and friends.
Dan proudly served his country in the 82nd Airborne and was proud to call those he served with brother and sister, as well as those he met at various V.A.’s and SAW. AATW was a part of his soul and he is likely happily jumping out of planes right now.
Dan worked in the tractor industry and it was such a part of him that he even talked about tractor parts in his sleep. Dan touched the lives of everyone around him and will never be forgotten.
Memorial Mass to be held at St. Thomas Catholic church in Redmond, Oregon. Jan. 29th, 2021 at 11a.m. Rosary at 10:30a.m. Burial and Celebration of life at a later date.