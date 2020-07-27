Dalyte Rose Hartsough
February 21, 1937 - June 28, 2020
Dalyte Rose (Ellis) Hartsough, age 83, died in her home June 28, 2020, following the bountiful care provided to her from her loving family during her final and home hospice illness of lymphoma.
She is fondly remembered as a sweet, caring, smiling, yet quietly observant woman who understood the character of others and gravitated toward those who sensed her strong personal values.
A friend observed, “I loved her spirit and thoughtfulness and practicality and warmth.” Dalyte (pronounced da-Lite) was an avid reader of mysteries and classics; she had recently read The Canterbury Tales and during high school read all of Shakespeare’s plays.
She discussed political issues and how they related to positions held by the League of Women Voters. Her actions over the span of her life showed a commitment to making the world a better place for everyone.
Her hobbies included flower gardening, sewing clothes for her children and grandchildren, and designing costumes for local theatrical productions.
Dalyte was born to Jack and Irma Ellis in Willows, CA, February 21, 1937. After a few years in Sonoma, CA, the family moved to Vallejo, CA, where she excelled in the public schools, graduating in 1954. She often worked as a bookkeeper for her father’s electrical contracting business, a skill she carried into her later life. She earned an A.A. degree from the University of California, Berkeley, in 1956. In 1955, she met her future husband, Don Hartsough, and the two traveled together to Gainesville, FL in 1956, where Don entered the graduate program in clinical psychology. She served as a Clerk in the University of Florida’s Admissions Office for a year. During this time, applicants of color were denied admission, a practice which upset her, but she was unable to change the policy.
Dalyte and Don were married January 27, 1957, in Vallejo and honeymooned in Carmel, CA, before returning to Florida. The couples’ three children were born in Gainesville, but grew up in West Lafayette, IN, as Don took a position with Purdue University in 1965.
As was characteristic of most “50s couples” Dalyte was a homemaker during the children’s school years and the family home became a social gathering place for the neighbors and friends of her children. She was also known for her baking, especially blueberry pies and Christmas cookies. With her children in school, Dalyte began a long career in social services. As a volunteer, she worked with Volunteer Bureau, Mental Health Association, and local crisis programs in Indiana and Hawaii. In the early 1970s, Dalyte helped found the Lafayette Crisis Center along with her husband and students from Purdue University. She was both a volunteer for the 24/7 telephone crisis service and later a trainer of new volunteers. In the 1980s, Dalyte supervised volunteers and performed bookkeeping for the organization. Dalyte’s social service expanded in 1973, as she became a volunteer caseworker for Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Wabash Valley. She served as the Executive Director of BB & BS, 1975-1980, significantly expanding the number of volunteer “Bigs” and the families they assisted. Dalyte earned a BA in psychology from Purdue in 1982, graduating with honors. She then devoted her skills and energy to the League of Women Voters, first in Lafayette and Hamilton County, IN, then with the statewide League of Indiana and finally in Deschutes County, OR. She served as president of each of the local Leagues, and as Indiana’s State League president from 1997-99.
She and Don retired in 1999, and relocated to Bend, OR. They joined the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Central Oregon and became deeply involved in assisting their new church. They also hosted social gatherings on their deck overlooking the Deschutes River for the church and the LWV. To honor Dalyte’s devotion to the League of Women Voters, the family has established the Dalyte R. Hartsough Fund with the LWV in Deschutes County.
She is survived by her husband, Don Hartsough; her children, Denise Hartsough (Mark Wheeler) (Kalamazoo, MI), Neal (Gerri McNenny) (Fullerton, CA) and John (Judy Chiabai) (Kentland, IN); and four grandchildren, Elliot Hartsough, Erica Hartsough (Thomas Moore), Lucas Hartsough (Abby Gordon) and Laura Wheeler. She is also survived by brothers, Russell Ellis (Medie) (Vallejo, CA) and Terril Ellis (Eva) (Guinda, CA) and Rev. Bernadette (Skinner) Hartsough (Plymouth, IN) mother of Elliot and Lucas. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Irma (Whitten) Ellis and her sister, Joy (Ellis) Forbush (Val Forbush).
Contributions in honor of Dalyte’s life may be offered to the Dalyte R. Hartsough Fund, LWVDC c/o Barbara and James McCormick, Treasurers, PO Box 8000 PMB 8075, Black Butte, OR 97759.