Dakota Matthew Deters of Bend, OR
Apr. 13, 1993 - Aug. 5, 2020
Arrangements: Deschutes Memorial Chapel and Gardens is honored to serve the family (541) 382-5592. Visit our online register book to send condolences and share treasured memories at deschutesmemorialchapel.com or on Facebook at facebook.com/ deschutesmemorial.
Services: A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Contributions may be made to: to a facebook go fund me acct. at . https://m. facebook.com /donate/26 61575844 09344/?ref=m_ notif¬if_t=feedback_reaction_generic