Curt Horowitz
August 14, 1956 - January 9, 2021
Anyone who met Curt remembered him. He was outgoing, interested in others’ lives, always looking for a moment to bring someone joy and laughter. Curt Horowitz lost his hard-fought battle with cancer on January 9, 2021, in Bend, Oregon. Born August 14, 1956, in Philadelphia, PA, Curt grew up in the Philadelphia area before moving to Gainesville, Florida, where he graduated from the University of Florida.
Curt leaves behind his wife of 21 years, Linda (Bend, OR), and beloved daughter, Alena (Bend, OR), his mother, Irene Greene (Philadelphia, PA), brothers, Victor Horowitz (Philadelphia, PA) and Richard Horowitz (Sarasota, FL), father-in-law, Michael Kalyk (Sonoma, CA and Bend, OR), mother-in-law, Roni Kalyk (Sonoma, CA and Bend, OR), and brother-inlaw, Tony Kalyk (Telluride, CO). Curt is preceded in death by his father, Irwin Horowitz (Philadelphia, PA, and Sarasota, FL).
When he wasn’t spending time with family or working, you could find Curt at the Pickleball Zone, mountain biking with friends, hiking Smith Rock, or on his twice a day walk around Northwest Crossing with his dog, Cassie. Curt’s limitless optimism and his ability to connect with anyone he met will be missed by everyone who knew him. His devotion to his family and especially his daughter will be remembered by all.
We are grateful for the outpouring of support we received during Curt’s illness and following his death. If you would like to donate in Curt’s honor, please consider Central Oregon Humane Society (hsco.org).