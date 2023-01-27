August 15th 1958 - December 21, 2022
On December 21, 2022, Craig Unger - beloved brother, uncle, and community pillar - passed in his sleep at home at the age of 64.
Craig was rooted in Deschutes County, born at St. Charles as the youngest of 5 children of Pauline & Dr. Robert Unger. He graduated Redmond High School in 1976 before earning a degree in Criminology from the University of Portland in 1980. His law enforcement career began in McMinnville but soon transitioned to the Redmond Police Department, working there until his retirement in 2009. 911 would say that Craig had a calm voice on the radio during stressful situations.
Half of his career involved protecting and educating our children. Craig led the D.A.R.E. program giving Redmond students tools to resist harm. He later made a difference in countless Redmond High School students' lives as the School Resource Officer, especially those whose choices in life needed a little correction and a lesson in the law such as writing a traffic ticket then letting them know if they educated 5 other students who came to him with a story that explained the wrong and the right action, he would tear up the ticket. Throughout his career, Craig was active in the Redmond Fire Department often called on short notice as a volunteer ambulance driver.
His parents instilled in their children the importance of community and giving back. Craig took it seriously. He served on many boards: Redmond Fire and Rescue, Hospice of Redmond, Redmond Concert Association, Deschutes County Fair Association (Director), Housing Works (including as a hearings officer), and Kiwanis. One favorite role was that of Santa Claus, dressing the part in the Redmond Chamber Parade and visiting neighborhood homes on Christmas Eve to the delight of many over the years. The Chamber recognized him as Citizen of the Year in 2015.
Craig is survived by his siblings; Alan Unger (Beverly), Paul Unger (Carlos), Anne Johnston, Fr. Todd Unger and 7 nieces and nephews; Drew, Robert, Courtney, Alex, Zach, John and Carlitos. Some of his closest companions were his dogs - Chipper, Maxwell, and Tucker.
While Craig will be dearly missed by family and many in the community his contributions will live on as will many memories that spread joy and a smile.
All are welcome to attend a mass and celebration of his life on January 28 at 11am in St Thomas Church, Redmond. A gathering will follow in the hall. Please come and share your memories. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to one of the community organizations referenced above where Craig dedicated his time and talents.