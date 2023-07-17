Craig Coffindaffer passed away on May 3, 2023 at the age of 51. Craig was born on November 20, 1972 in Eugene, Oregon. He was adopted by his loving parents Joanne and Jerry Coffindaffer. He grew up in Florence, Oregon where he met his wife, Laurie Jensen at Siuslaw High School. They were Married September 23, 1995.
Craig went to Southwestern Community College in Coos Bay where he earned a degree in Forestry. He later became a successful Journeyman Electrician that moved the two of them to Bend, Oregon. They had 3 boys: Jake, Josh & Joey.
He enjoyed hunting, camping, fishing, cutting down timber and spending time with his family and friends. He is survived by his wife, Laurie Coffindaffer of Bend, Oregon. Their three sons: Jake & his fiance Aerial of LaPine, Oregon, Josh, of Bend, Oregon & Joey of Bend, Oregon. His Dad Jerry and his wife Lori Coffindaffer of Florence, Oregon. His brother Seth and his wife Shannon Coffindaffer of Bend, Oregon. His 3 grandkids: Cartner, Brinkley & Maelynn. And many Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, Nieces, Nephews,and friends. He is predeceased by his amazing mom, Joanne Coffindaffer & his baby brother, Mark Coffindaffer.
Craig didn’t want a formal memorial service and would rather have everyone that loved and knew him to remember him in their own special way.