September 11, 1959 - January 3, 2020
Bend Senior High School graduate and former Sunriver Music Festival musician Craig Gibson passed away on January 3, 2020 at his home in Portland.
A music educator that never backed from a challenge - such as teaching music to hearing-impaired students, Craig was able to tap into his students’ desire to belong by giving them the opportunity to play in a band and be a part of something larger than themselves.
And a little humor helped when he would state, “If you just play what is written on the page, everything will be rainbows and unicorns.”
A fixture of the classical music scene in Portland, Craig founded the Columbia Brass and at one time or another played in nearly every professional classical music group in the Portland metro area.
A man of deep faith, the most important thing in Craig’s life was being a father and husband and was a tireless advocate for them. He and Sarah raised their children to respect themselves and others so they would contribute to the world in a positive way. He made sure they knew he was proud of them, and took pleasure in sharing their accomplishments with others whenever he got the chance.
Craig is survived by his wife Sarah Clarke Gibson, children Daniel (23), Margaret (21) and Thomas (15); brother John Gibson and wife Gail of Bend, sister Catherine Gibson of Clinton Township, NJ, and niece Jacqui and nephew Ben. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Sybil Gibson of Sunriver.
A memorial has been established to help with post-high school plans for son Thomas Gibson through an Oregon ABLE gifting page. Gifts can also be made to help Portland area music students through the Portland Brass Society. Contact John Gibson (voice or text) at (541) 593-5000 for info.