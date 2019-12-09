Sept. 26, 1940 - Nov. 21, 2019

Arrangements: Baird Memorial Chapel of La Pine is honored to serve the Goodgion family. Please visit our website, www.bairdfh.com, to share condolences and sign the online guestbook.

Services: A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at 1:00pm, at the

Community Bible Church in Sunriver, located at 1 Theater Dr., Sunriver Oregon 97707

Contributions may be made to: Community Bible Church Missions Department. 1 Theater Dr., Sunriver Oregon 97707 541-593-8341 www.cbcsunriver.org