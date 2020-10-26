Corinne Marie Martinez of La Pine, OR
July 8, 1942 - Oct. 15, 2020
Arrangements: Baird Memorial Chapel of La Pine
Services: A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 11am via Livestream. Visit www.faithlutheranchurchor.com, scroll down to the bottom of the webpage, click on the Facebook logo, this will take you to the Faith Lutheran Church Facebook page, where you will be able to view the Celebra- tion of Life via livestream.
Contributions may be made to: Partners In Care Hospice, 2075 NE Wyatt Ct., Bend, OR 97701 541-382-5882 www.partnersbend.org