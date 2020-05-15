Constance (Connie) Rae Chase
November 28, 1932 - April 22, 2020
Constance (Connie) Rae Chase died on April 22, 2020, at the age of 87. She was born November 28, 1932 in Crookston, Minnesota to Conrad and Blanch Lysne.
She was very active in the Legion Auxiliary and was woman of the year in 2007. She also loved hunting, camping and her home in La Pine, Oregon.
She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings, Mike Lysne, Geri Psick and Lorraine Guttu, husband, Curtis Winger and husband, Clyde Watson, son, Jeffrey Winger and grandsons, Benjamin Winger and Jason James. She is survived by sisters, Sue Nomis and Joanne Gagnon, brothers, Howard Lysne and Myron Lysn, children, Julie Cantrell (Spike), Bruce Winger, Andrew Winger (Mary), Gregory Winger (Lori), Clyde Watson (Deanna) and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She will be missed by them all.