Clyde C. Keller
November 15, 1947-March 20, 2020
Clyde C. Keller, International Photojournalist, passed away March 20,2020. Born November 15, 1947, Portland, Oregon. Graduated Portland State College in photojournalism. He followed the Campaign Trail with Robert Kennedy and family, taking hundreds of photographs prior to the death of Robert. His other photo-works have included countless Oregon seaside and landscape views, and famous celebrities.
His father, Clyde L. Keller, Jr., famous as Oregon fly fisherman, sculptor, local painter. His grandfather, Clyde L. Keller, Sr., widely famous Oregon landscape painter. Clyde Jr’s name is honored with a bench at Shevlin Park.
Clyde C. Keller, always a cheerful and loving husband, can never be replaced. He gave most generously of his help, instruction time and sometimes free photography to widely varied educational/charitable foundations throughout Oregon. Clyde C. Keller had a marvelous wit.
His loving heart will always be remembered by his wife and all who knew him. He will always be forever missed by his wife and partner of 33 years, Sonja M. Keller; and our three step-sisters, Maja, Sharon, and Patricia; along with many loyal friends and followers of his numerous lifetime ARTworks and donations to the world.
Cremation by Baird Funeral Home, Bend. Ashes, to be scattered at a later date. Celebration of Life in Portland after May. Donations to family or Hospice of Bend, Oregon.