Clifford Dean Rose of Bend, OR
June 11, 1931 - May 10, 2020
Arrangements: Niswonger-Reynolds Funeral Home is honored to serve the family. 541-382-2471 Please visit the online registry for the family at www.niswonger-reynolds. com
Services: Private family memorial service will be held with a celebration of life at a later date.
Contributions may be made to: Macular Degeneration Association 5969 Cattleridge Blvd Ste 100, Sarasota, Florida 34232 or the American Heart Association 4380 SW Macadam Ave Ste 480, Portland, OR 97239