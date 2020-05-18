Clifford D. “Bud” Rose
July 11, 1931 - May 10, 2020
Cliﬀ ord D. “Bud” Rose passed away May 10, 2020, at St. Charles Memorial Hospital after sustaining injuries from a fall. Bud was born in Clarks, Nebraska to Ernest and Vera Pike Rose June 11, 1931.
Bud’s family moved to Weiser, Idaho during the great depression where he completed his high school education and worked in agriculture. He attended Idaho State University, completing his pharmacy education in 1953 and ventured to Bend, Oregon. He met and married Marcia Marie Skjersaa, the love of his life in 1954. Together as a great team, they built their life together, raising their family and starting their business, Rose Pharmacy in 1957. During his career as a pharmacist, Bud served on the Oregon State Board of Pharmacy and received a national award, the Bowl of Hygiea to recognize his contributions to the pharmacy profession.
Bud was an avid sportsman and outdoorsman, enjoying basketball, hunting, ﬁ shing, boating, skiing, and ranching and farming. He will be remembered for his love of life, family, and community. He was a member of the Grace First Lutheran Church.
Survivors include his wife, Marcia, daughter, Kristina of Lake Oswego, son, Robert (Kathy), granddaughter, Marie Carlson (Tom), David Rose (Jennifer), Andrew Rose all of Bend, sister, Virginia Carr and nephew, Dean Carr (Cathy) of Spokane, Washington. Bud was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Vera and daughter, Mary Katherine.
A private family service will take place and a Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Please visit the online registry for the family at www.niswonger-reynolds.com.