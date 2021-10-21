Cleates Marie Johnson of Redmond, OR

June 1, 1934 - October 14, 2021

Arrangements:

Autumn Funerals of Redmond is honored to serve the family. 541-504-9485 Memories and condolences may be expressed to the family on our website at www.autumnfunerals.net

Services:

A Graveside service will be held at Tumalo Pioneer Cemetery on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021 at 11:00 AM.