Clarence “Bill” Junior Walker passed away on December 24, 2020 at the Veterans Pioneer Home in Palmer, Alaska, he was 90 years old. Bill was born on August 18, 1930 to Alice May Roseberry Walker and Clarence Edward Walker in Nampa Idaho.
Bill was the eldest of eleven children and often took the role of being the eldest very seriously. Other times, he enjoyed teasing and playing with his younger brothers and sisters. Although he had many siblings, he was very close to an uncle, that was only few years older. Jack Roseberry and Bill were partners in crime as boys; until Jack left this world in 1945 during the sinking of the USS Indianapolis in the Pacific. In his later years, Bill told stories of him and the adventures he had with “Uncle” Jack.
Bill was born in the depression era, and because of growing up and helping to provide for his large family, he always liked to have a “spare” for the just in case situations. This included everything from nuts and bolts to engine parts or pieces and old equipment. If you ever needed anything, Bill probably had a least one he would make you a deal on. These deals usually included at least one beer. Many times, a can of warm Hamms or Rainier was offered up and choked down. On other occasions, you could be offered a warm O’le Milwaukee Best or a “short one” of Canadian Mist or another blended whiskey.
He spent many of his younger years working closely with his father. During this time, they would often trap wild horses to sell to the Army at Camp Abbot, currently known as Sunriver.
Bill served in the US Army during the Korean Conflict, from 1951 to 1954. He was a heavy equipment engineer in the notorious 291st Engineers. He was assigned the order of cleaning up areas in Germany that had been devastated by the bombing from WW II. He achieved the rank of Corporal during his tenure.
Bill worked in the construction industry before and after his enlistment. First for Deschutes County starting at the age of 16 and for many years after the Army, for RL Coats Construction, until Bill retired in 1996. He was known to be one of the best heavy equipment operators around. He spent many years and ate lots of dust operating asphalt plants, rock crushers and running equipment. For many reasons, his reputation preceded him in this industry.
He married Joanne Marie Myers on March 26, 1960 and had three children; they raised their family within the Central Oregon area. They retired east of Bend in Brothers, OR where they had a small ranch with cattle, horses and hay. He was always a farmer and cowboy at heart, and he loved working the cattle and caring for the horses. He always had a soft spot for horses; and in his 70’s he adopted a wild horse from BLM and broke it to ride. He was also instrumental in establishing and operating the Brothers-Hampton Rangeland Fire Protection Association (RFPA) which is still in effect today. He loved hunting, fishing, rock hounding and generally anything outside
He went to live with his son, Clay, and daughter-in-law, Tammie, in Wasilla, Alaska. He enjoyed salmon and halibut fishing and getting to know his great grandchildren. Playing Bingo and socializing at the Senior Center was part of his daily routine as well.
Bill was preceded in death by his wife, Joanne Marie Myers Walker, his Mother, Father, two sisters: Jean Mowery and Thelma Franek, one brother, Karron Walker, one granddaughter, Brandie Marie Evans and several nieces and nephews.
He is survived by two brothers, Bob and Jerry Walker, and five sisters: Georgie Mize, Nancy Johnston, Linda Lee, Susan Vogel, Mary Ann Cavliglia. He is also survived by five children. From a previous marriage he had two children: Shannon Walker of La Pine, OR and Martin Walker of Hermiston, Or. Bill and Joanne had three children: Clayton & Tammie Walker of Wasilla, Alaska, Laurie & Rick Cordis of Bend, OR and Wendy & John Wingerd of Grants Pass, OR.
He was blessed with 8 grandchildren: Warren Walker, of CA, Josh Smith of Brothers, OR, Cristina Bencini-Elshoff of La Pine, OR, William Walker of Wasilla, Alaska, Jacqueline White of Grants Pass, OR, Tanner Walker of Umatilla, OR, James Wingerd of Grants Pass, OR and Jordon Wingerd of Grants Pass, OR. He is also survived by 14 great grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the American Parkinson Disease Association. Donations can be made online through their website at www.apdaparkinson.org.
A graveside service with Military Funeral Honors will be held on January 12th, 2021 at 11:00 at the Pilot Butte Cemetery. He will be buried next to his wife, Joanne of 55 years.
Niswonger- Reynolds funeral Home is charge of arraignments.