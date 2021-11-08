Cindy S. Cocanower of Bend, OR

March 20, 1965 - October 15, 2021

Arrangements:

Niswonger-Reynolds Funeral Home is honored to serve the family. 541-382-2471 Please visit the online registry for the family at www.niswonger-reynolds.com

Services:

No service planned at this time

Contributions may be made to:

Volunteers in Medicine 2300 NE Neff Rd, Bend, OR 97701 or Humane Society of Central Oregon 61170 SE 27th St, Bend, OR 97702