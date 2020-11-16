Christy Lynn Radke
1988 - 2020
On April 11, 1988, our lives changed forever for the better when Christy was born. She was full of smiles and giggles.
On November 5, 2020, a pulmonary embolism took her from us far too soon.
As we watched Christy grow over the years, we were struck by her eagerness to learn new things. She baked cookies with her mom and changed the oil with her dad.
She had a love for animals that included a wide range: dogs, cats, hedgehogs, rabbits, hamsters, ducks, chinchillas, guinea pigs, and a gecko.
Singing was a favorite thing for Christy. She took voice lessons for a while to hone her skills. She sang the National Anthem at a George Fox University basketball
game and a solo at church as well as singing with the worship team.
Compassion, cheerfulness, and fun were the hallmarks of Christy’s personality. She was much loved by many people and will be missed terribly. She leaves a huge void.
Surviving family are her parents, Bruce and Laree Radke, brother, Bryce Radke, and her beloved golden retriever Hope. Grandmother LaVeta Radke. Aunts and uncles are Dave and Lynn Shellhorn, Jim and Sharon Mayhew, and Garold and Nancy Radke. Cousins are
Ali Luttkus (Erik), Melissa Tesfai (Merih), Peter Radke, Andrew Radke, and Phillip Radke (Janae).
No services are planned