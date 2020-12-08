Christopher Ryan Rodea died tragically in a car collision on November 19, 2020 in Bend, Oregon at the age of 37.
Chris leaves behind his best friend and wife Stephanie (Sheffield), and their beautiful children Brayden (14), Sydney (11), Hudson (7) and Elliot (6). He is survived by his mother Darlene Ann Leidle and stepfather Fred Leidle of Salem, his brother Erik Rodea, sister-in-law Nicole, and nephew Trevor of Salem, and family in Oregon, California, Florida, and Colorado. Chris was preceded in death by his father Luis Ignacio Rodea of Salem in 1998.
Chris was born on April 13, 1983 in Salem, Oregon to Darlene and Luis Rodea. He attended North Salem High School and graduated from McKay High School in Salem
in 2001. After meeting at work, Chris married his best friend, Stephanie, in May 2007. Over the 15 years of their relationship, they welcomed 4 children, who were the light of Chris’s life.
In 2010, Chris finished his schooling and became an electrician. He was brilliant at the trade and loved what he did. Chris worked hard to provide for his family. When he wasn’t working, Chris was home being a fun-loving father and doting husband.
In 2015, Chris’s job brought him and his family to Bend, OR, where they currently reside. Chris and Stephanie built a home together and dreamed about watching their
children grow up there. On Sunday afternoons, you could find Chris and his family at the home of his in-laws, Karen and Bob Sours, cheering for the New Orleans Saints.
Chis worked hard, played hard, and loved big. There was nothing he loved more in his life than being a dad. Brayden misses the trips to Disneyland making memories with his dad. Sydney holds on to memories of her Daddy twirling her when they walked together. Hudson shared a love of video games with his dad, and Elliot misses her bedtime snuggles with Daddy.
Chris was always up for a laugh and an adventure. He was a creative and delicious cook, loved a good microbrew, and said “yes” to vacations and outings whenever possible. Chris and Stephanie had countless lake days, game nights, BBQs, and date nights with their group of close family friends.
Chris and his family became active members at New Hope Church in Bend. A lover of Jesus, Chris would do anything for anyone. He was a bright light who was taken too soon and will forever be greatly missed by all.