Christopher John Sizemore

March 4, 1966 - January 3, 2020

“Chris” was born on March 4, 1966, in Eugene, Oregon, the eleventh child of Merlin L. and Alice M. Sizemore. He is survived by his beloved fiancé, Lisa Grisaffe, his mother and 9 siblings, Patrick (Nancy) Sizemore, Kathryn Sizemore, James (Susan) Sizemore, Martha (Chuck) Meyer, Mary (Larry) Fipps, Mark (Carla) Sizemore, Dan (Audrey) Sizemore, Anne (Alan) Heath and Theresa (Eric) Jones, 28 nieces and nephews and 48 grandnieces and grandnephews. He was preceded in death by his father, a sister (Cecelia) and three nephews.

Chris graduated from Redmond High School in 1985 and worked several years at the Redmond McDonalds. He lived independently in Bend, Oregon where he worked 23 years for the Opportunity Foundation of Central Oregon until he retired, due to poor health, and returned to Redmond to live and care for his mother.

Chris loved music, played the guitar and was a lifelong Elvis fan. He loved sports and loyally followed the Seattle Seahawks, and the Seattle Mariners. He had a deep affection for the Redmond Fire Department, was a Fourth Degree Knight in the Redmond Chapter of the Knights of Columbus, and an exuberant participant in the special Olympics for many years. Chris dearly loved his family and was a friend to everyone he met. He never met a stranger.

He passed peacefully on January 3, 2020, surrounded by his family. A funeral mass will be held at 11:00 AM preceded by a Rosary at 10:15 AM on January 10, 2020 at St. Thomas Catholic Church, Redmond, Oregon. Donations in his honor may be made to the Opportunity Foundation of Central Oregon or the Redmond Chapter of the Knights of Columbus.