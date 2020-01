March 4, 1966 - Jan. 3, 2020

Arrangements: Autumn Funerals, Redmond is honored to serve the family. 541-504-9485 www.autumnfunerals.net

Services: Rosary will be held at 10:15 am, at St. Thomas Catholic Church, 1720 NW 19th St., Redmond, OR, on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, with Mass at 11:00 am. A reception is to follow at St. Thomas. Interment is at Terrebonne Pioneer Cemetery at 2:00 pm.