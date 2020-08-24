April 10, 1951 – August 10, 2020
Christine M. Green was born in Denver, Colorado, April 10, 1951, to Irene (Nadeau) and Daniel Roush.
Christine passed of natural causes on August 10, 2020, in Redmond, Oregon. Christine is survived by her husband, Buster Green of Redmond, son, JP Green (Kimber) of Idaho, uncle, Jack Hough, aunt, Nancy Hough and grandchildren, Riley and Kennedy Green. She was preceded by her beloved sister, Leah Farmer.
Christine loved fishing and elk hunting with her family.
The family will hold a private ceremony later