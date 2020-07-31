Christine Eve Larson
MARCH 4, 1949 - JULY 20, 2020
Christine (Chris) Larson died peacefully on July 20, after a 3-year battle with Leukemia. She was Born in Portland, Oregon, to August and Mary Renell on March 4, 1949.
She married Bert Larson on September 28, 2001, at Pleasant Valley Golf Club where they resided in Happy Valley, Oregon, for 9 years. In 2003, they built a home in Awbrey Glen and were able to retire and move there in 2006.
Chris worked at Portland General Electric Company for 39 ½ years and was lucky enough to retire at an early age so she could enjoy their membership at Awbrey Glen Golf Club for 14 years.
Chris was a very active person her entire life. While in Portland she would meet with running “buddies” to go for an early morning run before work. Then if time allowed, she would play golf in the evening.
In 1993, on their ﬁ rst “overnight” date, Chris and Bert ran the San Francisco Marathon. This was one of many Marathons that Chris ran.
While Chris lived in Bend, she was very involved with the Awbrey Glen Women’s Golf Association. Chris also served on the HOA at Awbrey Glen.
Chris loved the ladies at Awbrey Glen and her “Mahjong Buddies”. Chris and Bert both loved to go on walks in the Awbrey Glen Neighborhood, until she was unable to continue.
In lieu of ﬂowers, please send donations to the Lymphoma and Leukemia Society, also Partners In Care, Bend, Oregon. No Service will be held.