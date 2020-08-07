Cheryl Lynn Hastie of Redmond, OR
June 20, 1957 - July 22, 2020
Arrangements: Baird Funeral Home of Bend is honored to serve the Hastie family. Please visit our website, www.bairdfh.com, to share condolences and sign our online guest book.
Services: A Private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Contributions may be made to: BrightSide Animal Center 1355 NE Hemlock Ave, Redmond, OR 97756 (541) 923-0882 http://brightsideanimals.org Ronald McDonald House Charities 1700 NE Purcell Blvd, Bend, OR 97701 Phone: (541) 318-4950 https://rmhcoregon.org/