Cheryl Churchill
April 17, 1947 - April 12, 2020
Cheryl Churchill was born on April 17, 1947 in Eugene, Oregon to Merritt and Jeanne Hickson. She went to be with the Lord and beloved Don Churchill whom proceeded her in death in 2016 after 30 wonderful years of marriage, on April 12, 2020, Easter Sunday, in Bend, Oregon.
She is survived by one sister, Denise Perkins of Bend, Oregon, aunt, Judy Bogdan of Seattle, Washington, two sisters-in-law, Donna Dorsey of Georgia and Kay Jacobs of Sutherlin, Oregon.
Cheryl graduated from Thurston High and continued on to graduate from OSU with a Master’s Degree in math. She taught high school math in Prineville, Oregon. Retired from La Pine High in 2002. Very much missed by faculty and students even today.
In retirement she was very generous with time, money and gifts to families at Christmas. She made fuzzy blankets for fi emen, family and VA patients. She loved quilting and working timelessly at the camp, cleaning 7 acres of Bitter Bush for fire protection around the lodge all by herself.
Cheryl will be greatly missed by family and friends.
The family would like to thank the staff at Mt. Bachelor Memory Care for all their loving care of Cheryl, for all the hours Teresa B. spent helping Cheryl through another day. And a special thanks to Kathy for years of making sure that Cheryl had the very best of everything.
A memorial will be held at a later date and will be announced at that time