June 22, 1938 - April 25, 2022

Arrangements: Bel-Air Funeral Home 541-475-2241
Services: Wed. May 4, 2022, at 11:00 am at the Cornerstone Baptist Church, 675 NE 10th St, Madras
Contributions: Jefferson County Children's Association

June 22, 1938 - April 25, 2022

Arrangements: Bel-Air Funeral Home 541-475-2241

www.bel-airfuneralhome.com

Services: Wed. May 4, 2022, at 11:00 am at the Cornerstone Baptist Church, 675 NE 10th St, Madras

Contributions: Jefferson County Children's Association