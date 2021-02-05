Charline M. Caldwell
June 25, 1938 - January 15, 2021
It is with the greatest of sadness, that we announce the passing of Charline M. Caldwell. She Passed at her home in Bend, Oregon on January 15, 2021 with the loving support of our hospice team Partners in Care. She was 82.
Born on June 25, 1938 in Santa Fe, NM. The oldest of 7 children. She met and married Chandos (Dutch) Caldwell August 23, 1958 in Omaha, Nebraska, following and supporting him as an Air Force wife. In 1976, after traveling the world with the military, they retired to Washington State, having 6 children along the way.
Her love for her family, life, nature, sewing, traveling, and playing with plants was everything to her.
She is preceded in death by her husband “Dutch” 8/2008, oldest son Roy Caldwell, 7/1980, her mother and father Charles and Catherine Johnson, brothers Chuck Johnson, Dick Johnson, Bill Johnson, and Larry Johnson.
She is survived by her children Bill Caldwell of North Carolina, Cyndie Mort of New Mexico, Martie Booth of Oregon, Julie Swenson of Wisconsin, and Jeannie Peers of Wisconsin.
Many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and anyone who had the privilege of knowing her through their lives knew she was a wonderful wife, mother, sister, daughter, aunt, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend to all.
Contributions can be made in Charline’s name to:
Partners In Care
2075 NE Wyatt Ct.
Bend, OR 97701