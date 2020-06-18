Charles Lynn Beck M.D.
September 1945 – May 23, 2020
“Chuck” left this world quietly, but with the passion for life he had always shown. After gracefully enduring years of progression of MSA, a rare neurological disease, he passed away in his sleep. He did not let the changes his body was undergoing define his love of family, friends, colleagues or the patients for whom he’d cared. He was an active participant in recently helping to build the “village” of his health-care team so that he could remain in our home with a peaceful and thoughtful approach to the future. It was a unified, compassionate approach we structured and we all wish he could have graced this earth a while longer.
“Chuck” was born in Pensacola, Florida at the end of his father Linwood’s service in the military as a WWII Naval aviator and instructor. His mother Joycelyn was in nursing school in Minnesota when his parents married in 1943. She joined her husband in Florida soon after the ceremony. Chuck was the oldest of twin, identical boys, by 15 minutes, that Joy delivered that fall. They soon headed back home to Fergus Falls, Minnesota where his brothers, Dan and Tom were born several years later. All 4 of the Beck boys attended school, ice-skated, and occasionally instigated pranks. Chuck’s reputation as a model citizen was called into question when he and a friend were playing with a “match-stick gun” and set the nearby empty block on fire.
Chuck and his twin, Dick, were a tight, team oriented, competitive pair on the high school football, basketball and track teams. Educational prowess was another arena they were both taught to loyally pursue. The family took a month each summer away from their turkey hatchery to head West, enjoying Yellowstone National Park and its magnificent scenery and animals for many years. The West beckoned with the mountains, and outdoor activities, Chuck found both interest and peace in pursuing. He took great delight in finding beautiful places to camp and hike. The meadow at Lake O’Hara, British Columbia, was the most beautiful spot he thought he’d ever seen. He was a “pretty parallel” snow-skier, a patient fly-fisherman, and a “gentlemanly” competitive golfer. Through no fault of his own, he came to run long distances and mountain bike shorter one’s with his partner in life for the last 3 decades, wife, Lynne.
Chuck was an invested father. His daughter, Shannon knew him to be “always present” whether it was spending time together in the barn, helping her to pursue her love of horse riding and showing, or watching her grow and pursue her other interests and education. She continues to reside in Corvallis, OR with her husband, John Murphy; grown children, Alexander (Morgan) live in Atlanta and Brenna in Chicago.
Chuck’s own pursuit of education included: graduating Fergus Falls HS (‘63), freshman year at Concordia College (track team member, Moorhead, MN. ’64) University of Minnesota (BA Zoology ’67, Phi Beta Kappa Honor Society) University of Minnesota Medical School (M.D. ’71, Alpha Omega Alpha) Internship, Hennepin County Hospital (’72) Radiology Residency, University of Minnesota Hospitals (’72-’75) Chief resident (’75), Board Certified (’75) ACR Member (starting ‘79).
Chuck was also a veteran, serving as a Major in the US Army from 1975-1977, on the Presidio in San Francisco. He really enjoyed this assignment with his family. He got to head West again, and being in charge of the Radiology residency training program there, had the pick of a large work-load at Letterman Hospital. It was there that he immersed himself in the major transformation that the field of radiology was experiencing with the advent of complex computers and modalities available to him, continuing his education with the staff at UCSF.
His family took their “first” job in Modesto, CA for a few years and then moved to Corvallis, OR. In 1980, he joined the group at Corvallis Radiology and was known as a thoughtful, respectful, patient-centered and caring professional. He served as group President, and as mentor to many new physicians in that time.
Chuck retired the first time in 2004 from the Corvallis group. Lynne was still pursuing her professional career though, and he signed-up to do Radiology locums in Minnesota, where he could visit family regularly on the same trip. Then an offer to work a few days each month came about at Santiam Memorial Hospital in Stayton, OR, where he provided relief days for resident radiologists for the next 6 years. He still enjoyed his work and the departmental interactions, but at the more rural pace this location afforded him.
In 2007, Chuck and Lynne decided together that work/professions weren’t their focus any more and moved to Central Oregon. There they met and built lasting friendships with a lovely group of like-minded, active retirees, and were able to pursue those outdoor interests that they’d always shared. The onset of MSA required Chuck to moderate his physical activities, especially recently, as it started to move into what his medical team described as the “fast lane”. Chuck and Lynne adopted and enjoyed unconditional love from 3 Vizsla fur-children who enjoyed their outdoor pursuits over the last 12 amazing years as well.
Chuck, your KINDNESS was experienced by all who knew you; your thoughtful, GENTLE nature allowed for that special relationship with each of us; your LOYALTY and grounding made you approachable to everyone, and your calm GOODNESS and smile is what we’ll always be remembering when we see you in our eyes, and feel you in our hearts.
Chuck is survived by wife, Lynne Beck; daughter, Shannon (John) Murphy, grandchildren, Alex (Morgan) and Brenna; brothers, Dr. Richard (Mary) Beck, Daniel (Carolyn) Beck, Dr. Thomas (Melinda) Beck; mother-in-law, Judy Jacobs; brother-in-law, Brett (Brittney) Stephenson, nephew, Jaxon; Aunt Joyce Beck, Aunt Florence Johnson, and Uncle Dr. Richard (Bernice) Utne. As well as a beloved number of cousins he’d grown up with, nieces and nephews and their extended families.
Chuck was preceded in death by both his parents, Linwood and Joycelyn Beck; an infant son, Christopher (’71) and first wife, Rebecca Crowson (2018). Celebration of Life, Bend, OR–to be held at a later date as larger gatherings are permitted. Family Memorial-Burial service, Fergus Falls, MN.–summer date pending.
Baird Funeral Homes, has graciously helped the family and will have more on its website soon at: www.bairdfh@com.
Charitable organization contributions may be made in his name to:
* Partners In Care (FOR: Transitions/Hospice Program), visit: www.partnersbend.org or mail to: 2075 NE Wyatt Court, Bend, OR 97701
* NeighborImpact, serving all of Central Oregon, visit: www.NeighborImpact.org or mail to: 2303 SW 1st St, Redmond, OR 97756-7133, (foodbank, energy assistance, HomeSource, Head Start, child care resources)
* Mayo Clinic, MSA Research, mail to: Department of Development, Mayo Clinic, 200 1st Street SW, Rochester, MN 55905.
** You must specify on the check, FOR: benefit of MSA research program /Dr. Wolfgang Singer.