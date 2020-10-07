Charles Glen Whitman
March 13, 1935 - September 29, 2020
Charles Glen Whitman, 85, passed away on Tuesday, September 29, 2020.
Charles, known as Glen, was born in Bend Oregon to Minnie Louise (Hanneman) Whitman and Charles Henry Whitman on March 13, 1935. Glen was the second child of 6 siblings and had 2 half siblings.
While he attended Bend High School, he worked for Trailway Buses. After graduating, he worked for the U.S. Forest Service in Bend and developed a passion for forestry that would be the focus of his professional career. His forestry career was interrupted when he joined the U.S. Army and served as a Military Policeman stationed at Fort Sill. While at Fort Sill, he married Charlotte Ann (Crawford) Whitman in 1960.
After discharge from the U.S. Army, Glen returned to Central Oregon to begin his family with Charlotte. They had three children: Charles Jay Whitman, Christopher Eric Whitman, and Cally Whitman. They were also foster parents for many years. Glen continued his 32-year career with the U.S. Forest Service, working as a Fire Boss and Forestry Technician. The Whitman family also operated a farm in Tumalo Oregon. After his Forest Service retirement, Glen had a second career as a janitor for the Sisters School District for 13 years.
He loved his family, dancing, travel, volunteering for numerous clubs and causes, being a member of the Elks, antique cars, Central Oregon history, and gardening.
Glen was preceded in death by wives Charlotte Ann Whitman and Rosemary (Krumvieda) Whitman as well as brother Robert (Bobby) Whitman, half brother Archie (Bud) Whitman, sisters Doris (Whitman) Wilson and Juanita May (Whitman) Foster-Pike, and half sister Virginia (Whitman) Pepper Swietz.
He is survived by wife Lorena (Bliven) Whitman, brother Dennis Wayne Whitman, sister Maxine Florence Whitman, sons Charles Jay Whitman and Christopher Eric Whitman, daughter Cally Whitman, granddaughters Tabitha Whitman and Christa Whitman, and great-grandchildren Brayden, Charlotte, and Madison.
His family takes comfort in knowing that he is at peace and dancing in Heaven. But we will miss his question: “Are you stayin outta trouble?”.
There will be a public viewing at Niswonger-Reynolds Funeral Home on October 8, 2020 from 4 to 6 pm. The family will hold a small, grave-side memorial service on October 9, 2020 at 1pm at Greenwood Cemetery. For those uncomfortable attending a memorial service at this time a Celebration of Life is planned for Summer 2021. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society in Glen’s name. Please visit the online registry for the family at www.niswonger-reynolds.com.