Charles G. Nickel of Bend, OR
Feb. 4, 1930 - June 21, 2020
Arrangements: Deschutes Memorial Chapel and Gardens is honored to serve the family - (541) 382-5592. Visit our online register book to send condolences and share treasured memories at deschutesmemorialchapel.com or on Facebook at facebook. com/deschutesmemorial.
Services: Graveside services with military honors, will be held on Friday, June 26th at 10:00 am, at Deschutes Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 63875 N. Hwy 97, Bend.
Contributions may be made to: the charity of your choice.