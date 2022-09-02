Charles "Chuck" Hegele of Terrebonne, died August 15, 2022 of natural causes while surrounded by family at home. He was 73.
Chuck was born February 11, 1949, in St. Helens to Charles Gilbert Hegele Sr. and Lula Brown Hegele. Chuck fell in love his junior year of high school with Carlleen (Connie) Cullens from Scappoose at a dance. He graduated from St. Helens High School in 1967. Shortly after, he and Connie were married. At the age of 19, he was drafted to the Army to serve in Vietnam where he learned the plumbing trade. Chuck was honorably discharged from the Army with a Commendation Medal and Purple Heart. After his military service ended, in 1975 Chuck opened his own fire protection company called American Sprinklers Inc. To this day, the company is still family owned and operated with offices in Portland, Terrebonne and Pendleton.
Chuck lived a very colorful life and always had some project in the works. Whether it was buying and developing properties or hobbies like building his boat from scratch, he was a very ambitious and determined man. He spent over 40 years in the Scappoose area where he had passions that included scuba diving in the San Juans, hunting, disco dancing and stock car racing. In 1997 Chuck and Connie decided to take on a new adventure and moved to a ranch in Terrebonne where he bought Clydesdale horses and Buffalo for his wife. This was perfect timing since his business was growing statewide.
Over the last 15+ years, Chuck will forever be remembered as a cannoneer for his cannon building. This is where he met some of the best friendships of his life. This passion led him to building his own personal museum to hold all his military collectibles.
Survivors include Chuck's wife Connie, of 54 years; a daughter, Candy Hegele of Redmond; son Rocky Hegele and wife Alisha Hegele and their two children Stetson and Brooklynn of Terrebonne and son Travis Hegele of Terrebonne.
A Celebration of Life will be held October 15, 2022, 1:00pm to 4:00pm at Lone Pine Historical Museum (Chuck's personal museum) at 8483 NW Lone Pine Road in Terrebonne, Oregon.