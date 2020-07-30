Charles D. Boothe
May 16, 1929 – July 20, 2020
Goodbye, Pops! Love you! Thank you for your service!
Chuck Boothe was born in Spur, TX on May 16, 1929 to Earl and Velma “Lonnie” (Perry) Boothe. Chuck played football and graduated from Redmond High School in 1948. After graduation, Chuck served in the Navy where he played football from July 12, 1948 to July 1, 1952 and was stationed in San Diego, CA. Chuck married Gwen (Chalfant) on May 3, 1951 in Berkeley, CA. They were married for 69 years.
Chuck graduated from OTI, (which is now called Oregon Institute of Technology), in Klamath Falls, OR. He retired as an electrician. He enjoyed attending church, fishing, hunting, and camping. Chuck is survived by his wife, Gwen Boothe of Prineville, OR and their six children–Ron lives in Prineville, OR and is married to Lourdes. Joni lives in Redmond, OR and is married to Wayne Bergeson. Loni lives in Bend, OR with her best friend, Kerry Fuller. Sheri lives in Prineville, OR and is married to Ron Hamon. Gary lives in Prineville, OR and married Maura Pontes on July 26, 2020. Leslie lives in Bend, OR and is married to Scott Cheney.
Chuck and Gwen love their family. They very much enjoy their 35+ grandchildren, 41+ great-grandchildren, and 2+ great-great-grandchildren. They also enjoy many cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, friends, and neighbors.
Chuck was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Lonnie Boothe from Redmond, OR, his sister-in-law and her husband, Dale and Jo Anne Schult, his brothers-in-law, Dallas and Glen Chalfant.
A family Celebration of Life will be held on July 31, 2020 at the Juniper Haven Cemetery in Prineville, OR with Military Funeral Honors.