Charles "Chuck" W. Snawder

July 10, 1939 - November 17, 2022

Charles Warner Snawder passed away on November 17, 2022, after a long battle with a neuromuscular disease. He was 83 years old. Chuck was born in Louisville, Kentucky, the first of seven children, to John Warren Snawder and Jennie Rose Shacklette, of Fern Creek, Kentucky. He graduated from Fern Creek High School in 1957 where he lettered in football and track, earning a scholarship to the University of Louisville.