Charles "Chuck" W. Snawder

Charles Warner Snawder passed away on November 17, 2022, after a long battle with a neuromuscular disease. He was 83 years old. Chuck was born in Louisville, Kentucky, the first of seven children, to John Warren Snawder and Jennie Rose Shacklette, of Fern Creek, Kentucky. He graduated from Fern Creek High School in 1957 where he lettered in football and track, earning a scholarship to the University of Louisville.
After a year at university, Chuck enlisted in the US Air Force and after basic training in Biloxi, Mississippi, he served four years at Ramstein Air Base in Miesenbach, Germany. While serving in Germany, he married Joan Theiss and they welcomed their first daughter, Dianna. They returned to Louisville, Kentucky in 1964, where he worked for the General Electric Company while attending the University of Louisville and attaining a BS in Commerce. During that time they welcomed two more children, Christopher and Antje.
Chuck was soon promoted to the marketing department of GE as a factory representative responsible for sales growth in regions around the US. In 1969, while assigned to the Pacific Northwest he fell in love with the area and upon leaving GE became General Manager and later VP of NICO Furniture & Appliances in Salem, Oregon. Four years later he became VP of Marketing and Advertising for Smith's Home Furnishings and Appliance Company in Portland, Oregon.
In 1982 Chuck married Patricia (née Riley) Wright, and their 40+ year loving marriage and devotion to their combined family began. With prayer, patience and perseverance, Chuck and Pat balanced dedication to their eight children with opening Harbor Bay Home Furnishings in Lincoln City, Oregon in 1987 and a second location in Newport, Oregon in 1993. After joining the 60-store Pacific Furniture Dealers buying group, Chuck was saluted for progressive-dynamic leadership during his tenure as Chairman.
This was the start of many family gatherings and seafood feasts in their Depoe Bay home, where they welcomed family and lifelong friends for extended visits and lively meals. Chuck became the inspired household chef, treating all to his latest culinary creations.
Retirement in 2001 brought Chuck and Pat to a home in Sunriver, Oregon, and later Eagle Crest where they enjoyed the company of family and friends.
Family was Chuck's real focus. He cherished their company, encouraged their endeavors and offered wisdom and support in their challenges. He had a way of getting to the heart of what was important to you. With a quick wide smile and deep voice, he would gently suggest a choice of actions-and had the utmost confidence in you to carry them out. He believed in you. He was a blessing to all who knew him.
Chuck's memory lives in the hearts of his wife Patricia, their eight children Dianna Snawder Dean, Chris Snawder (Sheli), Antje Snawder, Tony Bass (Carole), Denise McLain, Teresa McLain, Darcy Wright Arcand (Ed), and Marissa Wright (Waldemar), 10 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, and his sister Carolyn Kapfhammer (Bruce), and brothers Doug Snawder (Linda), and Steve Snawder (Pam). A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. The family requests any memorial donations be sent to the ALS Foundation or a charity of your choice.