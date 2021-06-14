Charles Blackshear
May 14, 1934 - May 19, 2021
Charles Blackshear passed away on May 19th, 2021. He is survived by a son Mark Blackshear of Las Vegas, Nevada and a daughter Shannon Martelli of Appleton, Wisconsin and a sister Dolores Walter-Ford of La Pine, Oregon. He is proceeded in death by his father Earnest Blackshear, his mother Clara, brothers Ernest Edward and Ronald and by his son Paul Blackshear. He was an amazing man, kind, generous, with a huge heart and a great sense of humor. He was loved by many and will be missed greatly. He will be singing in the angels choir. There will be a Celebration of Life on Saturday June 26th at 1:00 pm at Journey church at 70 NW Newport in Bend Oregon. In lieu of flowers contributions may be sent to Partners in Care Hospice 2075 NE Wyatt Ct. Bend, Oregon 97739