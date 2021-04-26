Cecil L. Curry
July 25, 1945 - March 30, 2021
Beloved father, grandfather and friend Cecil L. “Cid” Curry joined his parents, brother, and grandson in heaven on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 after a long battle with COPD and cancer. Cid was born July 25, 1945 in Los Angeles, California and moved to Central Oregon around 1970 shortly after an honorable discharge from the Navy. He worked for many years in the auto-electric industry and was never too busy to help a friend or stranger fix their car. Cid leaves behind a beautiful family as his legacy that includes two sons, Kerry and Timothy, two daughters, Fawn and Tanya, a son in law, Dan, two daughters in law, Melaine and Amy, 13 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren and many friends.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, May 1, 2021 at 2:00 at the Redmond VFW Hall.
The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to the nurses at St. Charles Hospital in Redmond, the team at Partners in Care, and Redmond Memorial Chapel for their gracious care of Cecil and his family.