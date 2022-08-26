Sam passed away at home with family by his side, after a long battle with old age, and was reunited with the love of his life, Jane. They were married for 68 years before her death in 2016.
He is survived by his children: Kyle, Clifford, Laurie, Cynthia and Brett; 10 Grandchildren and 8 Great- Grandchildren.
Sam was born in Peoria, IL, graduated from Van Nuys High School in CA, Stanford University in CA, and Navy Postgraduate School in Monterey, CA. He was a Navy Pilot flying the Douglas Skyraider in the Korean War, off the USS Boxer, and during the Vietnam War, off of the USS Constellation. He had two big loves in his life: being a career Naval Aviator and Jane & his children. After retiring from the Navy, Sam worked as an engineer for General Electric for many years.
Sam had a quick wit and was always ready with a joke. He had a nasty 'junk' serve in tennis that would drive his opponents nuts. He loved family taco nights with Jane's tacos and enchiladas.
Sam was also very active in the Shriners (Kena Temple in VA) where he played bagpipes with the Kena Highlanders Pipes and Drums.
He was a big fan of the Kingston Trio and loved singing their songs, accompanied by his sons and daughters, and extended family. Those were always magical moments for him.
He and Jane will be interred at Oakwood Memorial Park in Chatsworth, CA, at a future date. Contributions can be made to Partners in Care, 2075 NE Wyatt Ct, Bend, OR 97701.