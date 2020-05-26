Cayetano “Tano” C. Pérez
August 6, 1939 – April 18, 2020
Cayetano “Tano” C. Pérez, born August 6, 1939 in Ciudad Madero, Tamaulipas, México, passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020, at 80 years of age at his home in Prineville, Oregon from metastatic kidney cancer. His parents, both deceased, were Daniel Pérez R. and M. Socorro Pérez C.M. He married M. Candelaria González R. on February 22, 1965 in Brownsville, Texas. Tano was a farmer and millwright and retired in 2011. Tano served the U.S. Army from 1958-1961. He earned his AA in Industrial Mechanics from COCC. He was also involved with the Prineville Band of Brothers.
Tano is survived by his wife, Cande, daughter, María Isabel G. Pérez, Los Angeles, CA, son, José Luis (Hyunsun) G. Pérez, McLean, Virginia, 6 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, his siblings, Elías (Fina) Canela Pérez, Brownsville, TX, Felipa “Paloma” Canela Pérez, Brownsville, TX, Jesús (María) Canela Pérez, McAllen, TX, Elvira (Fabian, Sr.) Pérez Limas, Brownsville, TX, and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Ramón Canela Pérez, and infant siblings, Emilia, Maria del Socorro, José Luis, and Enrique.
Tano’s remains will be placed at the Willamette National Cemetery with military honors and a memorial will take place in Brownsville with his siblings after the quarantine.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Prineville Band of Brothers or Partners In Care Hospice. Complete obituary is at https://www.prinevillefuneralhome.com/obituary/ CayetanoTano-Perez