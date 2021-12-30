September 14, 1943
December 21, 2021
Cathy was born in Portland, Oregon, to Clement and Virginia (nee Karther) Risberg, and raised in Milwaukie, Oregon, graduating from Milwaukie High School. Growing up, Cathy enjoyed horseback riding and was active in 4H Horse Club, including county and state fair competitions. However, in high school, a 55 chevy convertible replaced horses as the primary means of travel and she had many fond memories of girls’ trips to the coast and cruising with her friends with the convertible top down.
After high school Cathy attended Oregon State University and then followed her high school sweetheart, Lanny Skovborg, to Pullman Washington as he attended veterinary school. In August of 1965, they married. For the next two years, Cathy worked in the registrar’s office at Washington State University while Lanny finished earning his degree. After graduating vet school, Lanny was drafted into the Army as a veterinarian and Cathy and Lanny were off to San Antonio, Chicago, and eventually stationed in Washington DC., where their first son was born.
In 1971 Cathy and family moved to Bend, Oregon, where their second son and daughter were born. Through the 70s and 80s Cathy was active in supporting and helping build her husband’s veterinary practice, raise three children, and volunteer in the schools and service groups that formed the wonderful community that still exists in Bend, today. Cathy was the person you went to for advice or help when all else seemed discouraging or lost. She became a role model for those who came to know her – her charm, honesty and laughter, and positive outlook through good and bad, will continue to be the attributes we remember and admire. If anyone could find the silver lining, Cathy was the one, all while maintaining the sense of humor and twinkle of the eye she inherited from her dad.
Cathy was a wonderful, positive presence that will be profoundly missed by everyone who knew her. She is survived by her husband of 56 years, her three children, Chris (Tammy), Jordy, Katie, nine grandchildren, Katherine, Stella, Jack, Anna, Hadley, Coco, Poppy, Max and Frank, and Lily, the dog.
Family and friends are welcome to attend a graveside service to be held Wednesday, January 5th, 1:30 PM at Willamette National Cemetery, 11800 SE Mt. Scott Blvd, Happy Valley, OR 97086. A memorial reception will be held in Bend at a date to be determined.
Memorial donations can be made to Partners In Care, Hospice House 2075 NE Wyatt Ct, Bend, OR 97701.