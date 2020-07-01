Cathy Colleen Denney
JULY 22, 1958 - JUNE 6, 2020
Cathy passed away June 6, 2020, at her home in Tumalo, Oregon, surrounded by close family and loving friends.
Cathy Colleen Steele was born July 22, 1958 in Salem, Oregon to Dolores Juanita (Enck) Steele and Herschel Alexander Steele. She grew up with her sister Sandi in Salem and attended McNary High School. From a young age, Cathy was known for her sense of humor, a quality she carried with her throughout her life. She married Scott Denney and was the proud mother of four children.
Cathy was most passionate about family, food, horses, and her faith and that translated into her career, friendships, and life. She loved raising her children, her lifelong friendships, and was passionate about horses. She was the owner and creator of Delight Desserts and cherished her time working as a cook at a retreat center in Virginia.
She is survived by her sister, Sandi (De’ak) (White Salmon, WA); children, Zach Denney (Scottdale, AZ), Mallorie Quiring (Vancouver, WA), Mychal Denney (Tacoma, WA), and Natalie Denney (San Diego, CA); 3 grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Cathy will be remembered for her radiant smile, sense of humor, and caring heart, as she touched the lives of so many. A Celebration of Life will be held at Sisters Community Church on Saturday, July 11, 2020 from 1:00pm-4:00pm.