Sept 11, 1948 - Dec 7, 2019

Arrangements: Autumn Funerals of Bend is honored to serve the family - (541) 318-0842. Visit our online register book to send condolences and share treasured memories at autumnfunerals.com.

Services: Services will be held at a later date.

Contributions may be made to: American Cancer Society PO Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123 www.cancer.org