June 3, 1930 - August 16, 2022
Carolyn Louise (Blakely) Nelson of Bend passed away peacefully August 16, 2022 of natural causes with family by her side. She was 92 years old.
Carolyn was born June 3, 1930 in Turtle River, Minnesota to parents Lawrence and Evelyn (Larkin) Blakely. Carolyn was the second youngest of five siblings. As a young child Carolyn moved with her family from Minnesota to Bend, Oregon. She spent her early years with her family living in various logging camps throughout Central Oregon, eventually moving into Bend. Carolyn graduated from Bend High School in 1948.
Carolyn married Richard (Dick) Nelson on August 31, 1956 at The First Presbyterian Church in Bend. Together they raised two children Alan Nelson and Debbie (Nelson) Anderson. Carolyn and Dick were married 57 years at the time of Dick's death in 2013.
Carolyn worked for Pacific Power and Light for several years until her children were born. After the children were in school, she went to work for Had's Saw Shop in Bend as their bookkeeper. Carolyn retired from there in 1990. After retirement Carolyn and Dick traveled to many destinations and spent time with family and friends. Carolyn enjoyed Genealogy for many years researching her family's lineage along with Dick's.
Carolyn was active in the Telephone Pioneer Association, the Deschutes Pioneer Association serving as Deschutes Pioneer Queen in 2017, and the Deschutes Historical Society helping with Grandma's Attic for the annual Christmas bazaar for many years.
Carolyn enjoyed spending time with family, anything Chocolate, watching her grandchildren's sporting events, playing bingo, and visiting with everyone she could. She always had a twinkle in her eye, and a smile on her face. Hosting family events large and small was a source of joy.
Carolyn is survived by her children; Al (Beckey) Nelson, Debbie (Robert) Anderson of Bend. Grandchildren; Travis (Kellie) Nelson, Ryan Nelson, Mackenzie Anderson and Carson Anderson. Great Grandchildren: Zaiden and Zuriah Nelson and her sister Patricia (Blakely) Logue of Lacey, Washington and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband Richard (Dick) Nelson, Older Brothers; Robert Blakely and Kenneth Blakely: Older Sister Shirley (Blakely) Moty, and her parents.
Memorial contributions in Carolyn's name can be made to Deschutes County Historical Society, 129 NW Idaho Avenue, Bend, OR 97703.
Memorial Service will be held Friday, September 16, 2022, 2:00 pm at Niswonger-Reynolds Funeral Home in Bend, Oregon. Private family internment will proceed the service at Greenwood Cemetery in Bend, Oregon.