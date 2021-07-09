Carolyn Bostwick
January 28, 1942 - April 06, 2021
Carolyn C. Bostwick of Bend, Oregon passed away on April 6, 2021 after suffering a stroke in 2019. Carolyn was a prominent leader/educator in the Central Oregon Real Estate Community, COAR Past President, a primary founder of the Central Oregon Chapter of Women’s Council of Realtors, held many board positions at the WCR local and state level, in 2006 she was the recipient of COAR’s Realtor of the Year award, she was known for her avid gardening; a member of the Master Gardeners Club and the Red Hat Club. Carolyn had a holistic approach to life, she found joy in family, friends, being outdoors and singing with Harmony For Women.
She was preceded in death by her husband Ray Bostwick in April 2020 and daughter Jonee Auman decades prior. They are survived by 6 daughters, Daphne Brix, Cherie Auman, Betty Walsh (John), Donna Gomer (Curt), Lori Raisch (Keith), Marie Skinner (Brad), and thirteen grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Aspen Hall on July 19th from noon - 2:30.