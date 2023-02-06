Carole Gearke passed away peacefully into the arms of Jesus on February 10, 2022 in the presence of her family. She was 86. Carole was born December 30, 1935 to Glen and Dorothy Tyler and was their only child. Carole loved horses from a young age and was crowned Rodeo Queen of the infamous Phoenix Rodeo in 1955. She also did a lot of modeling which put her beautiful face in newspapers and magazines. After graduating from North High in 1953, Carole attended Brigham Young University for two years until she was old enough to become a flight attendant which she did in 1956. While working at Trans World Airlines, Carole met the love of her life, Don Gearke and the two were married June 6, 1958. Carole loved being a wife and mother as well as home remodeling, cooking, baking and gardening. She was also a professional florist and baker. Don's occupation would take the family from Arizona, Oregon, Michigan, Idaho, Washington and finally back to Central Oregon for retirement. They traveled in their RV for several months at a time enjoying their time together. With all that she experienced, she would tell you that the most important and memorable time of her life was the day she accepted Jesus as her savior when she was 58 years old. From that day forward, she dedicated her life to loving and serving others. Carole was a member of the Assembly of God Church in Redmond. Carole was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Don in February 2021 and her granddaughter, Mercedes Mejia. She is survived by her children, Mike Gearke of Redmond, Randy Gearke (Linda) of Sandpoint, Idaho, Diane Goerke (James) of Maple Valley, Washington, 9 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. A Memorial will be held later this year.