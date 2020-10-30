Carol N. Higgins of Bend, Or
October 5th, 1943 - October 25th, 2020
Arrangements: Niswonger-Reynolds Funeral Home is honored to serve the family. 541-382-2471 Please visit the online registry for the family at www.niswonger-reynolds.com
Services: A memorial service will be held Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 1:00 PM at the Well House Church, 442 N. Trinity Way, Sisters, OR
Contributions may be made to: Otino Waa Children’s Village: info@otinowaa.org P.O. Box 7931 Bend, OR 97708 or International School of Ministries (ISOM), P.O. Box 11909 San Bernardino, CA 92423