Carol Morrison Gatley
December 22, 1932 - June 28, 2020
Carol Morrison Gatley, formerly of Sunriver, Oregon, passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020. Carol was born to Ralph and Ethel Morrison on December 22, 1932, in Oakesdale, Washington.
After graduating from Oakesdale High School, Carol attended Whitman College in Walla Walla, Washington and completed her degree in Sociology. Shortly thereafter, Carol moved to San Francisco, California where she would ultimately meet the love of her life, Richard Henry Gatley, III.
Carol’s greatest joy was spending time with her children and grandchildren. In addition to family, Carol loved to read, garden and play the piano. Carol was a chorus director, a Bible study leader and enjoyed participating in the Sunriver Music Festival.
Carol was known by her friends to be a gracious host, a loving friend, and a devoted wife and mother. Though Carol spent her twilight years in failing health, all who knew her, were touched by her smile.
Along with her parents, Carol is preceded in death by her sister, Anna Jean Morrison and her husband of 59 years, Richard Henry Gatley III.
She is survived by sons, Christopher James Gatley (wife, Cathy), Brian Richard Gatley (wife, Beth) and daughter, Karen Marie Tejeda (husband, Eric), 11 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Carol’s Life was held on Monday, July 13, 2020, at 4:00 pm at Perimeter Church’s Chapel in Johns Creek, Georgia.
In lieu of flowers please consider donations to Perimeter Church (www.perimeterchurch.org), The Wounded Warrior Project (www.woundedwarriorproject.org) or The Sunriver Music Festival (www.sunrivermusic.org). Please visit https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/ roswell-ga/carol-gatley-9240724 to share memories and leave condolences to the family.