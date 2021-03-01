Carol Jean (Wallerich) Moore
August 15, 1949 - February 19, 2021
Carol Jean Moore was born August 15 1949 in Sigourney, Iowa to Collen and Bud Wallerich. She graduated from Sigourney High School and completed her nursing studies at St. Luke’s School of Nursing (RN) and later received her BSN at Oakland University. Carol is survived by her husband of 49 years, Doug, daughter Heather and son Chad; along with her brother John and sister Vicky. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Richard and sister Dianne.
Throughout she and her husband’s careers, Carol had the experience to live in several states including assignments in Belgium and Germany. After their retirement, they moved to Bend in 2008. Carol loved the outdoors and took advantage of everything she could: running, skiing, hiking, kayaking, golf and exploring the surrounding mountains, trails and her favorite, the Oregon Coast.
Most of all Carol loved her many friends she made through life. Carol left a lasting impression on people and definitely brightened their lives.
Due to Covid, there will be no formal memorial ceremony at this time.
In lieu of flowers, if you wish, contributions may be sent to the St. Charles Foundation-Bend Cancer Center. Please, indicate your contribution should be the attention to
Bend Cancer Center in Memory of Carol Moore:
Website: foundation.stcharleshealthcare.org
Mailing: St. Charles Foundation, 2500 NE Neff Rd, Bend, OR 97701
The family is grateful for her caring Doctors, Nurses, Hospice Care Givers and St. Charles Hospital.
May the roads rise to meet you,
May the winds be always at your back,
May the sun shine warm on your face,
And the rains fall soft upon your fields,
Until we meet again.
May God hold you in the hollow of his hand.